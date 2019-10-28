Former WCW Champion DDP recently spoke to the WrestlingINC podcast. The DDPY creator and inventor talked his recent appearance for AEW, and whether he intends to ever returning to the ring.

“I wasn’t supposed to be at the AEW show but Cody called me the day before ,” said DDP. “He goes, ‘Hey, can you do this?’ I go, ‘Yeah okay.'”

When asked if he is looking to come back for one more match DDP have a negative answer. “I’ve gotta say no, truthfully, and I’m not working you. My body feels too good that I don’t wanna screw anything up,.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription