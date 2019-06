WWE SmackDown moves to the FOX network on Friday nights this fall. It was announced at this week’s Raw from Los Angeles that SmackDown’s premiere on FOX will take place from the Staples Center on October 4th.

A special ticket pre-sale is being held on Wednesday, August 14th at 10am PDT.

Tickets for the first SmackDown on FOX go on sale to the general public  Friday, August 16th at 10am PDT via AXS.com. Tickets will run from $20 Р$500.