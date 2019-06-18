There was speculation coming out of last night’s WWE RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles that the Elias promo was the same one that Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) refused to cut while WWE was in Los Angeles last year.

Moxley explained in his latest “Talk Is Jericho” interview with Chris Jericho how Vince wanted to refer to the fans of LA as smelly, foul and disgusting, during a November 2018 RAW episode from the Staples Center. This is the promo that contained the “pooper scooper” line that Moxley was against. Moxley said he tried to make his own changes to the script and send it back to Vince through a member of the creative team, but he received a note back that read, “Notes From VKM: Dean needs to understand why he needs to insult the audience. Dean needs to read his promos verbatim and not try to rewrite them.”

Elias opened last night’s RAW with a promo ripping on the Los Angeles crowd, calling them pieces of garbage, who are more toxic than the air.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio by Dave Meltzer that this was the same promo that Moxley had issues with back in November. Meltzer speculated that the writers, or possibly just Vince himself, liked the promo and still wanted to have someone do it when RAW returned to LA, and that person was Elias. The promo, seen in the video above, was a bit different as it referenced new Los Angeles Laker Anthony Davis, but the main shots at the people of LA were reportedly the same as the 2018 promo pitched to Moxley.