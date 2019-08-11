One of the most intriguing bouts taking place at SummerSlam this weekend is Dolph Ziggler taking on Goldberg. The WCW legend recently returned to RAW and signed the contract confirming the bout with the WWE mainstay.

Many fans are predicting that Goldberg will easily ‘squash’ Ziggler at SummerSlam. Ziggler decided to retweet a fan who claimed that Goldberg would “spear you into next year.” Dolph then had some scathing comments for the WWE Universe.

“All you fickle, pathetic marks that complain online for a living. Have a problem with part timers taking away from full time wrestlers. Suddenly decide that redemption is the best way to send off a guy you have ripped on for 20 years. you are the problem!”

To be fair to Ziggler, it’s kind of difficult to argue his point.

The full card for Summerslam is currently as follows:

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Ember Moon vs. Bayley (c)

Ricochet vs. AJ Styles (c)

Oney Lorcan vs. Drew Gulak (c)

Owens will quit WWE if he loses.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Bill Goldberg

Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair