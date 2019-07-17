WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler recently spoke to The News-Press regarding his rivalry with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. Dolph made the following comments to the site:

“[Our rivalry] is something that’s happened for a really long time. Sometimes it’s been just for bragging rights, sometimes it’s been for the Intercontinental title, the U.S. title,” Ziggler stated. “But in this situation, Kofi-Mania was running wild at WrestleMania and now he’s jumped into this elite level as an up-and-coming, possible greatest WWE champion of all time… I genuinely am happy for him. It just kills me that it’s not me instead of him. What I do is usually steal the show and walk out with someone’s girlfriend afterward, too. But what I focus on now is winning that title from Kofi, because it means more to me in beating him to prove how good I am.”

Ziggler also discussed his hiatus from WWE earlier this year. “It was the first time I’ve had a vacation in almost 14 years,” Ziggler said. “I needed a little time off and I asked for it; it was like 2½ months or something. And by the way, during that 2½ months, I still worked out once or twice a day and got a ton of stand-up comedy in. I was doing a ton of traveling. I was a little bit nervous getting back in the ring,” Ziggler confirmed. “But someone who’s an old pro like me, who’s done it for so long, the muscle memory was still there. Everything worked out. Maybe about two minutes in, I was right back to being me and getting everything accomplished in there and jumping high and running the ropes and going, ‘OK, here we go!'”