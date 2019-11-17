WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler recently spoke to talkSPORT in the United Kingdom. The ‘Show-off’ discussed a variety of topics from his time in WWE. One of the more interesting topics of conversation centered around WWE CEO Vince McMahon ‘yelling’ at Ziggler backstage.

When asked what the worst thing said to him by Vince McMahon Ziggler replied. “Oh, boy. I can’t say those things! It’s very passionate in the backstage Gorilla Position where something either really special happens or it doesn’t,” Ziggler stated. “And, of course, as much as I brag about being great, I’ve been yelled at a million times because you either went the wrong direction or did something or went heavy [on time]. Something along the lines of ‘This isn’t the Attitude Era, you can’t just go as long as you want out there’, with some yelling back and forth between us.”

