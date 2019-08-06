Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is now confirmed for WWE SummerSlam.
Goldberg returned on tonight’s RAW during a MizTV segment that was to be the contract signing for The Miz vs. Ziggler at SummerSlam. Miz then introduced Goldberg and the match was confirmed for Sunday. The segment ended with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels dropping Ziggler with Sweet Chin Music as RAW went off the air.
Guess what, @HEELZiggler… YOU'RE NEXT!@Goldberg RETURNS to the ring THIS SUNDAY at #SummerSlam! #RAW pic.twitter.com/0lFlEW2M19
It pays to read the fine print! @Goldberg will face off against @HEELZiggler THIS SUNDAY at #SummerSlam! #Raw pic.twitter.com/4syJREppbs
The 2019 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view takes place this Sunday, August 11 from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at the Scotiabank Arena.
Below is the current announced card for SummerSlam:
WWE Universal Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)
Submission Match for the RAW Women’s Title
Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Bayley (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Ricochet vs. AJ Styles (c)
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens
Owens will quit WWE if he loses.
Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor
Dolph Ziggler vs. Bill Goldberg
Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair