As noted on Tuesday, the WWE RAW TV tapings scheduled for Monday, November 11 from the SSE Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland has been changed to a non-televised event.

Ticketmaster announced to fans today that the Friday, November 8 WWE SmackDown event scheduled for the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England will now be a double TV taping of SmackDown and RAW.

These Friday SmackDown tapings will air that night on Fox, while the RAW tapings will air the following Monday on the USA Network.

The event will now begin at 6pm local time. Doors will open at 4:30pm.