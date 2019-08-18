WWE 24/7 Champion was recently ‘ambushed’ by former Champion Drake Maverick. The reigning Champion was in a recording studio making tracks for his latest album. Maverick, however, who saw the recording session as a chance for him to win back the 24/7 title.

Maverick actually disguised himself as a piano player in Elias’ band. He then motioned for a referee to enter the scene as Elias was distracted. The rouse didn’t work, however. Elias prevented the roll-up from Maverick to retain his title. The reigning Champion then booted the 205 Live General Manager out of the studio.

