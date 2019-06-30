There has been quite a few instances of wrestlers ‘feuding’ on Twitter over the past few weeks. One of the most prominent feuds saw WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins seemingly taking on the world and then NJPW’s Will Ospreay.

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke to Sam Roberts on his Not Sam Wrestling podcast regarding wrestlers and social media use.

“That’s the key is tapping into something that people can get genuinely annoyed with,” McIntyre stated. “Whenever I get to opportunity on Raw to do that, it drives people crazy. A lot of people just say things for the likes, retweets and all the fans just going along with that. They (fans) are just saying positive things about people they don’t necessarily care about to get a like or retweet. The superstars will like and retweet it and to me, it is not becoming of a WWE superstar.”

McIntyre elaborated further, saying that he gets “more excited about the negative comments, especially if they are constructive. Occasionally I will get something, and I will think this person has a point. I appreciate the positive comments that evoke that point as well, not just hoping for a like or a retweet. The biggest compliment for me right now is, especially on Instagram because anyone can message you, is when my wife tells me how many death threats I’m getting because of what I do to Roman Reigns. I say, excellent, I’m doing my job.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription