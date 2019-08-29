AEW has announced that Dustin Rhodes has signed a multi-year contract extension with the promotion.

Dustin will continue wrestling with AEW, but he’s also joining the AEW Coaching Staff as a Match Producer and a Promo Coach. Dustin recently expressed interest in helping the younger AEW talents, and potentially running an AEW wrestling school.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan said in a press release, “Dustin Rhodes has had an incredible wrestling career that has spanned decades. His amazing journey brought him to AEW, and he’s rejuvenated his career here. In addition to all of the wisdom he’s shared with us as we’ve launched All Elite Wrestling, he’s come here and worked so hard for us. His comeback match against his brother Cody at Double or Nothing was one of the most acclaimed bouts in recent years, and it marked a new chapter for all of us. Dustin and I had agreed weeks ago after Fight For The Fallen that we both wanted him to stay with All Elite Wrestling. He’s already done so much for us, and I’m thrilled that it’s official now that Dustin will be on our team going forward, both backstage and in the ring!”

Dustin made his AEW debut back at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view back in May, losing to brother Cody Rhodes. The Rhodes Brothers then teamed up at AEW Fight for the Fallen back in July, but suffered a loss to The Young Bucks.

Below is the full announcement sent to us by AEW today: