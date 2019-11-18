Former WWE referee Earl Hebner recently spoke to WrestlingINC. Hebner is now with AEW and he made some interesting comments regarding his former employer.

“It doesn’t feel like you’re in prison here. You’ve got more leeway and it’s more relaxing. It felt like you were in a prisoner in WWE but not in AEW. This is just a more laid back company and at my age, this is great for me.”

Hebner also revealed some of his personal highlights from his time in WWE. “The first one would be Saturday Night Main Event when I screwed Hogan. And the next one would be the Bret Hart deal [Montreal Screwjob]. It [the Screwjob] made a name for me…I don’t think they [the fans] are ever gonna let that go. It’s gotta be over 20 years ago… [The fans] wanna torture me but I’m torturing them!”

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

