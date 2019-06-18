EC3 made a tweet after last night’s WWE RAW that could be a good sign of how he’s feeling with his position in the company these days.

Last night’s RAW saw EC3 introduced as a potential Special Guest Referee for Baron Corbin vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins at Stomping Grounds on Sunday. Rollins had been attacking potential referees with steel chair shots all night, and EC3 was his next victim. This led to a comedy bit with The New Day, which ended with EC3 face-down on the ramp.

EC3 responded to a tweet from the segment and wrote, “Every time I make you laugh, I suffer more inside.”

EC3’s tweet was a hit with fans on social media, racking up over 11,000 “likes” as of this writing. EC3 took to Twitter this afternoon and acknowledged that. He wrote, “Is this the most favorited tweet from Monday night?”

EC3 has barely been used since being called up to the main roster from WWE NXT earlier this year, and he’s really never featured in any significant, serious angles.

You can see EC3’s full tweets below:

Every time I make you laugh, I suffer more inside. https://t.co/CzHbw53oYj — ecIII (@therealec3) June 18, 2019