WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to WWE TV on tonight’s SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Edge interrupted a segment by Elias, which included a new song that took shots at the people of Toronto. The Rated R Superstar entered the ring, had a staredown with Elias and then delivered a Spear after Elias charged at him. Edge then made his exit to a standing ovation from the Toronto crowd.
Below are a few shots from Edge’s return on the SummerSlam Kickoff:
