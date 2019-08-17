WWE Hall of Famer Edge made a shocking appearance this past Sunday at SummerSlam. The ‘Rated R Superstar’ hit a Spear on Elias during a segment on the kickoff show. Edge initially retired back in 2011 due to complications with his neck. It was revealed that Edge was/is suffering from Spinal Stenosis and that he cannot get physical in any capacity. This Spear to Elias is the first time that Edge has performed a move in WWE in just over 8 years.

Edge revealed how the spot came together on a recent episode of the E&C Pod of Awesomeness. “Literally five minutes before I saw you [Christian] backstage I was asked what I thought about going out and doing a promo. So, it was probably 15 minutes you saw me go out there; it was all last minute,” stated Edge. “Poor Elias had to go and write a song in like 15 minutes, so, tells you how much of a pro he is. Instead, he came up with great stuff. It was fun because it was like flying by the seat of your pants when you just find out at the last minute. ”

Edge then also made some explosive comments on his in-ring status. “To be perfectly honest, I think I could do a match tomorrow,” Edge confirmed. “And I might be blown up, but I’d be okay. It’s just from what I know with the WWE medical staff, they won’t allow it.”

