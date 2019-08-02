As seen above on the Store Horsemen podcast, former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore (nZo) has announced that he will be returning to the ring at Northeast Wrestling’s Prison Break event on Friday, August 16 from the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, NY.

There’s no word yet on who Enzo will be wrestling, but we will keep you updated. Enzo’s last match came at the same arena while he was with WWE, a RAW loss to Cedric Alexander.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion also promoted the return on Twitter. He wrote, “I’m going back to the #MidHudsonCivicCenter the same place where I got in the ring for the last time, and I’m going back to defend what I never lost. I’ll haven’t agreed upon an opponent yet….. but I have a few in mind. #BestCruiserWeightInTheWorld”

The NEW Prison Break event is also scheduled to feature Jon Moxley vs. Pentagon Jr., a match with Big Cass (Caz XL), and others, plus signing appearances by Renee Young, David Arquette and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

You can see Enzo’s tweets on the return below: