Enzo Amore and Big Cass could be returning to WWE NXT soon.

WWE officials have been in talks with the former RAW Tag Team Champions about a surprise return to be top stars on the black & yellow brand, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

There’s no word yet on if Enzo and Cass have accepted the offer. They recently returned to the indie scene together, as nZo and CaZXL. Obvious speculation would have them return on the September 18 NXT USA Network premiere, but the Observer speculated that Vince McMahon could save them for week three, which is head-to-head with the AEW TNT premiere on October 2.