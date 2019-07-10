Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore revealed on Twitter tonight that he and indie star Joey Janela were involved in an altercation at Tuesday’s Blink-182 & Lil’ Wayne concert in Holmdel, NJ at the PNC Bank Arts Center.

Enzo tweeted that Janela introduced himself, then tweeted that Janela was a “straight pussy.” Enzo claimed he thought Janela was a fan, and then slapped him once he realized who it was. Janela called it the “shittiest fist fight of the year” and said they had fun.

Enzo fired the first tweet and wrote, “I’m glad you introduced yourself cause I couldn’t pick you out of a line up. You don’t want no smoke. And now I know it, there’s only two things that smell like fish. Ones fish. @JANELABABY straight pussy.”

Janela responded, “At least I said hello….”

“Where was that energy at? We aint friends @JANELABABY Dont introduce urself to me fuckboy I thought u were a fan hahaha the second I realized it was u I slapped ya bitchass hands down & walked @ u w/ MY HANDS UP YA FUCKIN RAN BACKWARDS & told my homey to film it – soft af,” Enzo wrote. He continued, “Don’t try & play that wrestling shit with me. You’ll end up on fucking world star.”

Enzo then accused Janela of “clout chasing” in public. “Clout chasing in public to ultimately look like a pussy, must feel terrible. Ya not a good human, people are out to enjoy there night and you cause a scene and run while I’m engaging with friends & fans, ya mother should be proud,” he wrote. Enzo continued, “Thanks for bringing credibility to the biz”

Janela tweeted and said this is not a work. He wrote, “Not a work, So i saw the dude and walked up and said “Hi I’m Joey Janela” at the blink 182 show and we proceeded to have (I’m not lennox lewis) to have the shittiest fist fight of the year, I’m not a pussy but we had fun!”

Enzo then denied that they had the “shittiest fist fight of the year.” He wrote, “Boy we didn’t have the shittiest fist fight of the year, I slapped ur fuckin hands down and walked at u with mine up and u walked away and let me know all that Shit u talk IS A WORK… which is fine if I were a wrestler.”

They made a few tweets at each other with Janela suggesting they meet up. Enzo also responded to a fan that chimed in and took a quick shot at CM Punk.

It will be interesting to see if footage from the scuffle surfaces online this week as Enzo apparently had a friend filming. The incident comes after a Twitter beef between the two back in April, which saw Janela tell Enzo that he was making a “joke out of the wrestling business.”

You can see the full Twitter exchange on the concert incident below:

I’m glad you introduced yourself cause I couldn’t pick you out of a line up. You don’t want no smoke. And now I know it, there’s only two things that smell like fish. Ones fish. @JANELABABY straight pussy. — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

At least I said hello…. https://t.co/HDOHIFng5W — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 10, 2019

Where was that energy at? We aint friends @JANELABABY Dont introduce urself to me fuckboy I thought u were a fan hahaha the second I realized it was u I slapped ya bitchass hands down & walked @ u w/ MY HANDS UP YA FUCKIN RAN BACKWARDS & told my homey to film it 🤣🤣🤣 soft af — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

I’m in belmar right now, let’s go bud! — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 10, 2019

Don’t try & play that wrestling shit with me. You’ll end up on fucking world star. — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

Clout chasing in public to ultimately look like a pussy, must feel terrible. Ya not a good human, people are out to enjoy there night and you cause a scene and run while I’m engaging with friends & fans, ya mother should be proud. — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

Thanks for bringing credibility to the biz — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

Not a work, So i saw the dude and walked up and said “Hi I’m Joey Janela” at the blink 182 show and we proceeded to have (I’m not lennox lewis) to have the shittiest fist fight of the year, I’m not a pussy but we had fun! — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 10, 2019

Boy we didn’t have the shittiest fist fight of the year, I slapped ur fuckin hands down and walked at u with mine up and u walked away and let me know all that Shit u talk IS A WORK… which is fine if I were a wrestler. — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

I will have no chance to wrestle or “fight” Enzo With my exclusivity starting in October but I saw it to introduce myself! That’s all! — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 10, 2019