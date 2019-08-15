Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore (now nZo) will be returning to the ring at Friday’s Northeast Wrestling “Prison Break” event in Poughkeepsie, New York. The event will also feature former WWE Superstar Big Cass (CaZXL) going up against Thrillride. Jon Moxley will also be in action against fellow AEW star Pentagon Jr.

nZo recently spoke to Sports Illustrated to hype the bout. The ‘Realest Guy In The Room’ had some interesting comments on his in-ring return against Brian Pillman Jr. “You’re going to see a wrestling match this Friday, unlike the Enzo you were used to seeing,” nZo claimed. “I am reinventing myself. I’m rising from the ashes, and you’ll start to find out this Friday that the only thing real in this business are the money, the miles, and me.”

nZo also revealed that he will be ditching his usual microphone antics. “I won’t have any entrance music and I won’t have a microphone. I’ve been training in boxing gyms and in MMA. You’re going to see ‘The Real 1.’ I’m reinventing myself as a formidable pro wrestler.”

nZo finished by talking about branding opportunities outside WWE. “When I was with WWE, I got Champs Sports to give me a Champs Sports sneaker deal and had my own pair of Jordans,” nZo stated. “When I got fired by WWE, that persisted and now other people are making money in the shoe game and the fashion world. Now I’m going to be bringing new opportunities for brands to collaborate with independent wrestlers. We’re independent artists working in a social media driven market, and pro wrestlers need to be influencers and collaborate with brands.”