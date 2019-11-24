Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore/nZo recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet for his YouTube channel. The outspoken former Superstar had some interesting comments on his career, including the moment that he gatecrashed Survivor Series 2018 and was escorted out of the building by security.

“I was bitterly angry at the WWE to the point where I showed up to their Survivor Series pay-per-view and gave them the middle finger”

“I mean, I was bitterly angry at the WWE to the point where I showed up to their Survivor Series pay-per-view and gave them the middle finger,” nZo recalled. “Almost exactly one year ago. So basically, my philosophy for showing up to Survivor Series, A) was, ‘I’m booking myself back into the [professional wrestling] business and it ain’t here.’ I bought a ticket, a $2,500 ticket. I broke zero laws. I broke zero laws. It’s the funniest thing to me because I bought a $2,500 ticket, but you have to understand I’m booking myself into pro wrestling again, okay, which you saw me do at Madison Square Garden the same way I did it at Survivor Series, but I went over the barricade, right?”

“I don’t work here! No I don’t! I’m out!”

nZo elaborated further, saying “right when I get to the back, Lisa looks at me, and I know Lisa, and Lisa knows me. I looked at her and I had the most real moment with a woman I’ve had in a long time. I was looking at Lisa and she was holding my shirt and stretching it and I was like, ‘Lisa, you know I’m a good guy!’ She was like, [conflicted] and she let go of my shirt, bro! And the police were coming and I don’t know why, but Lisa told me I needed to go see Vince.”

“And I was like, ‘Lisa, I don’t work here! No I don’t! I’m out!’ And as the police came, I ran out a side door. And there was a fan standing there and he was like, ‘holy s–t! Enzo Amore!’ I was like, ‘hey bro! What’s up?’ I took a picture with him. Tag me in it if you’re out there.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the Transcription