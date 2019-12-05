Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore recently discussed his lack of marijuana and CBD use whilst in WWE. The former Cruiserweight Champion also had some interesting comments regarding the WWE wellness policy and some of his old co-workers.

Drug Culture

“I’m a huge pothead and I’m open about it now. Now that I’m out of the company and I can talk about it. For 6 years with the company, I was never in a picture with a beer in my hand, never. I couldn’t smoke pot in the WWE for 5 years. They fine you for it. They fined you for it $2,500 and I was broke. I started off making $600 a week in the WWE for a year, so I was taking out credit cards just to pay my bills. So when I finally looked at my bank account, probably like 6 months into the main roster, I was like, ‘do you know what? I can take a fine right now.’ And I lit up a blunt again for the first time. And, to me, that is my medicine, bro.”

CBD Cream

Amore elaborated further, saying “marijuana, I don’t know if anyone has ever smoked a joint and then beat his wife. A guy got hammered drunk and something happened, but this is legal. So it helped me. I’d rub the CBD cream all over my body when I was with the WWE. That’ll get you fined $2,500. Yeah. And that’s the thing a lot of people don’t know. Probably half the locker room smokes pot. And why do we do that? You can’t do pills. You can’t do drugs. If you drink, you might end up like Cass. [Imitating Cass] Whoa, whoa, whoa. I don’t want any of that stuff to happen to me.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription