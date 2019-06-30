As we reported on earlier in the week Eric Bischoff has returned to WWE. The former head of WCW and General Manager of RAW will be taking up a new role as ‘Executive Director’ of Smackdown Live.

It was noted in several reports that the reasoning behind the move was due to WWE’s impending move to FOX. Bischoff has a strong history of working with networks, particularly with Turner in WCW and Spike whilst in TNA. The new head of Smackdown Live took to Twitter to comment on his new role and the response from fans.

“Equally humbled, honored, and more excited than I can possibly articulate here. Thank you so much for the overwhelming support. It’s been an amazing journey and the best is yet to come” Bischoff stated.

Bischoff is currently being advertised this this Tuesday’s Smackdown Live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. It’s likely that the new Executive Director will be outlining his plans (at least in storyline) for the Blue brand of WWE.