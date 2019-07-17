New Smackdown Live ‘Executive Director’ Eric Bischoff was reportedly not backstage at Smackdown Live last night. There had been several reports claiming that ‘Easy E’ would be officially starting his new role with the blue brand this week following the Extreme Rules PPV.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com Bischoff was not backstage and wasn’t even involved in the show creatively. Bischoff and his family have been moving Connecticut this past week to be closer to WWE HQ/Titan Towers. It is believed that both men would be starting with ‘clean slates’ following the Extreme Rules PPV.

