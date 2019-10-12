WWE Smackdown Executive Producer Eric Bischoff recently made some interesting comments on the new AEW Dynamite programme. Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast alongside Conrad Thompson the former WCW President stated that he did in fact watch the first episode of Dynamite.

“I did watch it, I actually watched it twice. I think the take away for me was, the biggest thing that I saw that I liked was the crowd. That crowd was lit in every conceivable way. You could really see that crowd. They were excited to be there and they were an active part of the show.”

Bischoff elaborated further, saying “what I saw from AEW was a crowd that was intensely engaged, and from a production value standpoint, you could see it. The lighting made the audience a part of the show. That was the biggest positive I took from that show. I’m not going to critique the in-ring action or anything like that, but when I walked out of the room the first thing on my mind was, ‘Wow, that crowd made that show.'”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.