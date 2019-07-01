Eric Bischoff has spoken ahead of his new role in WWE. The former President of WCW will be the Executive Director for Smackdown Live.

Bischoff discussed on his 83 Weeks podcast how this is the biggest opportunity in his career since being offered the WCW President role.

“This is a very sophisticated company. In WWE, there is a great team already in place. They are moving their SmackDown show to FOX network which is obviously gonna have a lot of eyeballs on it in every way.”

Bischoff also revealed that he and his wife would be moving to Connecticut. It was also revealed that the 83 Weeks ‘live’ shows would be ending but that the podcast will definitely be continuing.

H/t Fightful for the transcription