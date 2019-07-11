New WWE SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff recently appeared on the “After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson” podcast, which gives insight on the latest episode of Bischoff’s “83 Weeks” podcast. This is Bischoff’s first interview since WWE announced he was returning to the company to work behind-the-scenes on the blue brand.

Bischoff admitted he has a lot to learn between now and when he is “fully integrated into the process” with WWE’s blue brand. Bischoff also revealed that he will not be backstage for Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view as the family is moving to Connecticut. Above is the interview and below are the highlights that were sent in by the podcast:

What’s different about producing wrestling TV now: The honest answer is, I’ve got a lot to learn between now and the time I actually am fully integrated into the process, because the audience has changed. Television has changed. So much has changed over the last five or seven years that I’ve got some catching up to do. I’m not going to sugarcoat it.

How he’s so sure 83 Weeks will continue: Because I’ve discussed it. Because it was a topic of conversation and everybody’s cool with it. So it’s not an issue. My issue is going to be timing. I’m not going to lie to you. Clearly my life has changed dramatically. I’m not sure what it’s going to be like once I get fully immersed into the process. I’m guessing it’s going to be challenging. But I’ll find a way.

Why he and WCW have the reputation they do: That was the narrative coming out of WWE at the time. You know, ‘The only reason that WCW is competitive is because billionaire Ted [Turner] is giving Eric a blank check.’ That wasn’t true. ‘The only reason they’re competitive is they’re stealing all of our talent.’ That wasn’t true.

If he’s seeking career redemption with the new WWE position: What can I do to meet and exceed everybody’s expectations? That’s really the way I look at it. I’m really not looking at it within the context of anything else that’s ever happened before.

Who did Eric tell about his return to WWE?: That’s it, my family. It’s just another thing that’s inherent in me about this industry is, just don’t talk.

Whether he’ll be backstage at Extreme Rules: No, I’ll be driving on Sunday. It’s going to take me five days, it’s like 2000 miles and I’ve got a couple stops I want to make a longer wait. So I’ll probably be stuck on the Ohio Turnpike on Sunday.