Former WWE Executive Producer and WCW President Eric Bischoff recently made some interesting comments on his 83 Weeks podcast regarding Ted Turner and a potential WWE Hall of Fame induction. Ted Turner was of course the head of Turner Broadcasting when Bischoff was on top of the WCW promotion.

“That has come up before and I am not 100 percent sure about this but I do believe there has been an attempt to reach out to Ted to see if he would be interested in that,” Bischoff stated. “I think he should. Whatever the Hall of Fame means to somebody, again, the word genius means something different to different people. Whether someone deserves, I don’t know if deserves is a fair word, but whether somebody should be in the Hall of Fame I guess depends on your perspective.”

Bischoff elaborated further, saying “my perspective is that anybody that has had a significant impact on the industry. Or is responsible in any small or large part for the industry having grown to the extent that it has in the last 30 or 40 years probably should be in the Hall of Fame or at least recognized in some way, shape, or form.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription

