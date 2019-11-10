Former WWE Executive Director Eric Bischoff recently spoke at a media scrum during Starrcast IV weekend. The co-host of the 83 Weeks podcast discussed his recent firing from WWE as well as other prevalent topics. One of the many reports released when Bischoff first signed on for the SmackDown role stated that he would be liaising directly with FOX executives, much like his role back in WCW.

Bischoff responded to the claims about his role, “I don’t know who said that,” Bischoff began. “There were a lot of things written, so much of what you read in the dirtsheets at the time when I came into WWE, and subsequently, after getting into WWE. It’s just like nuclear horses—, so far off base.”

Bischoff elaborated further, saying that “nobody articulated that I was brought in to help manage the process with FOX. If that was true, somebody forgot to tell me.”

