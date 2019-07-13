WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley recently appeared on FS1’s Fair Game with Kristine Leahy for an interview.

As part of the interview Bayley talked about her favourite in-ring storyline so far in her career.

“My stuff with Sasha [Banks] in NXT was really fun,” Bayley stated. “That led into me winning the NXT Women’s Champions, it felt real and intense—which it was, both of us climbing that mountain, trying to one-up each other. I don’t know if you guys remember Eva Marie, she used to wrestle for NXT also. We had a cool, little storyline going on somewhere in there, and the fans despised her.”

Bayley elaborated further, saying “I remember there was one time in the ring and we were trying to talk on the microphone to each other. I could not hear a word she was saying. Every time she put the mic to her mouth, the fans would start booing so loud. The people with the cameras were like, ‘Just start talking,’ because the cameras will still pick it up. But I couldn’t respond to her because I couldn’t hear her over the fans. I always say my matches with her were my favorite because they were so easy, they hated her and they loved me. So, it made it so much fun and easy.”

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie sent out a tweet praising Bayley and saying that she would return to WWE just to have a run with her. “Bayley taught me so much about in ring performance, and always went above and beyond to show me the ropes,” Marie wrote. “My matches with her were hands down my favorite! I would come back just to do a run with her!”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription