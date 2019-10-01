24 Wrestling recently had the pleasure of speaking to Cara Noir. Noir is one of the UK’s top performers on the independent scene and he recently had a breakout weekend for PROGRESS. The ‘Black Swan’ character appeared on PROGRESS’ NPS tournament and against Pete Dunne in a surprise match at Alexandra Palace.

Here’s our exclusive interview with Noir:

Interview

24 Wrestling: Cara, first off congratulations on your appearances for PROGRESS on the 14th/15th September. You told me before the NPS tournament that “regardless of who comes out the victor – as soon the PROGRESS audience see the elegance and grace of my movements in the ring, the ‪Black Swan will have already won.” With the reception you received at both the Ballroom and Alexandra Palace do you feel vindicated?

Noir: Yes.

24 Wrestling: At ‘Still Chasing’ you had arguably the biggest match of your career to date against Pete Dunne. How did it feel being introduced to the wider PROGRESS fan base against one of the most successful export talents of his generation?

Noir: How did it feel? It felt overwhelming, It felt emotional. It was the culmination of 10-years worth of work in one moment. And at the same time it was the beginning of the next 10 years to come. Pete might well be the UK’s best wrestling export and a creative genius to boot, but to me he’s also been a great mentor at the times when I’ve needed a mentor the most.

Blackbelt Tom Dawkins

Noir: 7 years ago – when Blackbelt Tom Dawkins was stuck wrestling in system that was holding him back, it was Pete who said ‘get out’. 3 years ago, when Cara was just emerging and most people didn’t get where the whole thing was coming from – it was Pete who said ‘if it makes you happy, fuck the bookings you might loose, just do it anyway’. So for Cara to find himself in the ring with Pete 3 years on, in front of 2000 people at Alexandra Palace; it was a special moment. And then for Pete to say what he did post match. That was just the cherry on top. Pete may have beaten me. But Pete’s a man I’m happy to take a beating from.

“Anywhere Except WWE”

24 Wrestling: You said to me previously that you felt the Noir character would be presented correctly “anywhere except WWE.” Did it feel strange wrestling the ‘face’ of WWE’s UK expansion in a place where you could truly present Cara as the visceral entity you’ve always envisioned?

Noir: It’s true that Pete is ‘the face’ of WWE UK, but he got there via the indies. So no; it didn’t feel strange to wrestle him at Ally Pally, it felt right. Not least because this is what I’m here to do, this is what Cara was designed for. The entrance, the lighting, the theatrics. Alexandra Palace was Cara finally getting the opportunity of a ‘real test’. It was the first time Cara got to step out on such a big stage with world class talent… and in the process we all got to see just how good Cara has the potential to be. Importantly, without anyone telling him or Pete how they should do it. Cara versus Pete on the indies is what everyone wanted to see because it was the best of both men, in an arena style event with no creative restrictions.

Ilja Dragunov

24 Wrestling: You’re now set to face another member of the NXT UK roster. Ilja Dragunov at PROGRESS’ Chapter 96 event in the O2 Ritz, Manchester on October 13th. When the match was announced the overwhelming reaction from the PROGRESS fan base was extremely positive and the term ‘dream match’ was used by many. Is this a match you’ve wanted previously?

Noir: To be honest, due to the cygnet and other life commitments I’ve kind of had my hands full for the past couple of years so I’d not really been aware of his work until I saw him at Progress. Prior to ‘Still Chasing’ our paths had never crossed. I guess because I’ve been busy on the British Indies and he’s been working out of Germany and NXT UK. But as soon as I saw him wrestle Ally Pally my interest was piqued and having done my research over the past month – when the match was announced last week via Twitter… I was as excited as everyone else.

Noir vs Ilja

24 Wrestling: How do you feel the brutal elegance of Dragunov’s style will mesh with the Black Swan?

Noir: I guess the first thing to say about Dragunov is that he fights like Cara. The guy has clear passion for ‘the fight’. It’s in his eyes. He takes himself immensely seriously and I love that. He’s hard to keep down. He’s rabid. Like Cara, the man is a legit athlete, he’s heavy hitting, he’s reckless and he’s more than a little insane. I think that’s what I like best about him. He has this wild quality and I for one can’t wait to see who’s crazier? As far as I can tell Dragunov’s only down side is that his passion sometimes clouds his judgment and perhaps Cara is a little smarter? So I already know what I have to do – I’ve just got to go out and do it.