We’re extremely pleased to bring you an exclusive interview from one of the UK’s top up and coming stars: Cara Noir. Previously known as Tom Dawkins, Noir is a unique performer on the scene in more ways than one. You can check out Noir’s incredible bout with PAC this past Friday at RIPTIDE’s Point Break show below via YouTube:

Here’s our interview with the enigma himself:

Interview With Cara Noir

24 Wrestling: The presentation of Cara Noir is vastly different to that of Tom Dawkins. Was there a ‘eureka’ moment when creating the character or was there a long development period where you fleshed out the ideas?

Noir: Sorry. Who is Tom Dawkins?

24 Wrestling: OK? Moving on…? Currently the darker production values and intimate styling of Riptide Wrestling seems almost tailor made for the Cara Noir character – how has working with Riptide enabled the character to grow?

Noir: Cara is not a cookie cutter wrestler in black trunks with ‘a well hard’ hair cut. He doesn’t fit the current Brit Wres mould of what a wrestler ‘should’ look like. When Cara first emerged, this was a major problem for him. The fans didn’t get it, other wrestlers didn’t get it and many of the promoters just didn’t get it. But Josh (RIPTIDE owner) was different.

When I challenged him – and suggested that there were better ways in which Riptide could book me, better narrative arcs that could be constructed, Josh listened. Rather than imposing his vision of ‘what Cara was’ on me – we worked together to find a direction. So many promotions are just copycat visions of other promotions. And so many promotors think they know how to book – when they don’t. Riptide is genuinely trying to do something different – and so am I. This is why our collaboration has worked.

Cara Never Heading To WWE?

24 Wrestling: Do you feel there is a promotion where you can truly realise the stylistic approach of your ‘Black Swan’ character?

Noir: Yup. Anywhere except WWE.

24 Wrestling: Were there any suitable candidates to play you while you were on paternity leave?

Noir: Did you see the Gene Munney tapes? I don’t think I need say anymore. But yeah – off the back of the audition tapes, Cara’s understudies have been attending regular training days with me in Bethnal Green. I have them on a strict regime of Keto fasting and ballet in readiness for the right promoter and the right booking. So the short answer is. Watch this space. ‘Cara’ the full Production is coming soon.

Cara Heading To PROGRESS In September

24 Wrestling: How do you see the Cara Noir Character being received when you arrive at PROGRESS’ Natural Progression Series Tourament?

Noir: Um, who knows? Does it even matter? The problem with Cara is that people pre-judge him. They assume they know what Cara is – but it’s not until they see it live that they actually get it. All I can say is, regardless of who comes out the victor – as soon the PROGRESS audience see the elegance and grace of my movements in the ring, the Black Swan will have already won.

Natural Progression Series Tournament

24 Wrestling: Moving on to the aforementioned PROGRESS Natural Progression Series on September 14th. It was recently confirmed that you will be entering the tournament alongside 7 other competitors (The OJMO, Danny Duggan, Malik, Veit Muller, Gene Munny, Scotty Davis and Dan Moloney). Is there a performer from the field that you’re most interested in facing?

Noir: Veit Muller. I’m looking forward to shooting on Vit Muller – because he’s the only other legit fighter in the field. Plus I’ve already wrestled and left my mark on all the other kids on that list.

The NPS Final

24 Wrestling: With that in mind, if you make it to the final, who do you think will be your opponent?

Noir: The problem with a one-day tournament is that for the wrestlers – it’s going to be a long day. So the real challenge is not who I have to wrestle at the end – it’s that who ever ends up in the ring with Cara in the third round will be in trouble – because as a wrestler I don’t do half measures. I won’t be fresh, I’ll have wrestled two matches already – my opponent will be facing Cara in ‘survival mode’. So by the time I get to the third match Cara will be feral. He’ll be a monster. And I’m not sure any of the children on that list can hand-on-heart say they will be wanting to deal with that.

But if I had to pick one opponent, I’d say The OJMO – because The OJMO was stupid enough to declare that he wanted to win the tournament so that he could get his shot at wresting Walter. And in so doing – he forgot a pretty important fact. That it’s me who stands in his way. And frankly, he’s not displaying an appropriate level of fear to ensure his own survival. I’m twice his size and have been wrestling longer than he’s been out of his mother’s womb. So right after I chop the f*** out of Veit Muller I’m going to break The OJMO’s spindly legs.

Endorsed by Chris Brookes

24 Wrestling: This years Natural Progression Series has competitors chosen by some of PROGRESS’ biggest stars – you were chosen by Chris Brookes, one of the most recognised names on the British Scene. How did it feel getting such an endorsement?

Noir: It means the world to me. Chris Brookes, Flash (Morgan Webster) and Eddie (Dennis) had been watching me wrestle for the past two years in places like Hope, Chaos and IPW. I’d do these killer matches and we’d get backstage and they’d say to me ‘man, you’re so good – why are you not booked more places?’ It was a really difficult time for me.

I was wrestling my socks off, doing something different every match, getting great feedback from my colleagues and was getting next to no traction or notoriety on the scene, with kids who’d been wrestling under two years getting in the limelight. At one point I was so fed up I thought about quitting. But when the boys brought me into Attack – everything changed. They’ve given me great opponents and made me feel like I deserve success – and for that I’ll be forever grateful.

Taking on WALTER?

24 Wrestling: Do you have any ambitions in PROGRESS beyond the tournament? You of course have a championship shot of your choosing if you win the NPS. Would you look to face Walter?

Noir: Of course. I want a shot at the PROGRESS World title just as much as anyone else. But I also have unfinished business with Thatcher & Jimmy. Lately I’ve been hearing great things about Jordan Devlin. I’ve never gone one-on-one with Travis Banks. And I think I could give David Starr a run for his money. The point is every wrestler has his strengths and weaknesses. Walter is a heavy hitter, but so am I – and I literally eat chops for breakfast.

So to be honest I’m more interested in what might challenge me as a wrestler. Give me the opponents who have speed, give me the fighters who have agility, but most importantly put me in the ring with guys who have stamina – because that’s where the real belter matches are to be found. My greatest ambition in wrestling is to go hard for 50min and win. I came close to that last Friday when I faced off with Pac and then found myself in an epilogue match with Spike, but lost. So I want opponents who have the story telling abilities and pure cardio to push me to my limits. Because that’s where I’ll know how good I can be.

We’d like to thank Cara Noir again for his time.