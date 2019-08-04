According to reports there was an unfortunate incident at last night’s NXT event. The show took place from Largo, Florida and a fan reportedly threw up a ‘nazi’ salute to NXT Superstar Marcel Barthel. Barthel is a German born wrestler who gained his in ring prowess through the wXw promotion in Germany.

Barthel called out the fan during the event and demanded (quite rightly) for the fan to be removed from the building. Event security did remove the fan however according to several Twitter accounts the fan was later returned to his seat.

“Guy who threw Nazi salutes at @Marcel_B_WWE is still sitting front row. Come on #nxtlargo @WWENXT throw this guy out,” one fan (@laughlin_josh) in attendance wrote. “Thank you @Marcel_B_WWE & @FabianAichner for calling that garbage fan throwing disgusting arm gestures at them. Why hasn’t the building thrown him out yet? #NXTLargo” was also posted by @zakkupo.