Breezango reunited on this week’s WWE NXT episode as Fandango returned to help Tyler Breeze fight off The Forgotten Sons.

Above is video from the return and below is post-show video of Breeze and Fandango talking to Cathy Kelley backstage.

“Breezy, I was in too deep, man. I was in too deep. See, we were so concerned with policing everyone else and their fashion sense, we haven’t been policing ourselves. We haven’t been policing ourselves. … Our fashion sense is a little wack,” Fandango said when Breeze asked where his Fashion Police partner had been.

Fandango went on and talked about how Breezango needs a makeover. He called it “Breezango: Re-Imagined” and then walked off with Breeze.

Fandango had been out of action since suffering a torn labrum back in July 2018. It was originally believed that he would be back in action this past January. It was then reported in late January that Fandango was still expected to be back before the summer, and the return came at the June TV tapings.

It looks like Breezango will be working the NXT tag team division moving forward. Breeze recently returned to the brand for a permanent move, after working on the main roster for a few years. Fandango is still listed on the RAW roster as of this writing.