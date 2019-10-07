This past Sunday’s Hell In A Cell WWE Network event was notable for all the wrong reasons. Fans were livid with the way in which the company handled the main event with the seemingly used DQ finish in a HIAC match.

Fans in attendance began chanting “bulls–t!” and “AEW!” whilst the show was going off the air. You can via the tweet below that fans where also chanting “refund” after the match. Many fans have also taken to social media to remark on the mis-fire that was the HIAC main event finish.

Such a bad ending the arena is chanting refund 👎🏾 pic.twitter.com/d8kpwYDXur — Ariel Ramirez (@Not_Arial) October 7, 2019

