This week’s WWE RAW will be taking place from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The company has now announced that there will be a Fatal 5-Way match to determine the Number 1 contender to the United States Championship.

Ricochet, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, and Bobby Lashley all appeared during a MizTV segment last week, with each Superstar claiming they deserve a shot at Joe’s title. The Miz was then added to the bout to make it a Fatal 5-Way.

Samoa Joe was recently handed back the US Championship on June 3rd by Rey Mysterio. Joe had lost the title in quick fashion to Rey Mysterio at Money In The Bank. Mysterio had to relinquish the Championship due to injury.

No other bouts have currently been confirmed for this Monday’s show. Baron Corbin will however be announcing who the special guest referee is for their Universal Championship match at Stomping Grounds.

Who do you think will be facing Samoa Joe at Stomping Grounds? Let us know in the comments or on our Social Media channels (Facebook/Twitter).