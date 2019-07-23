Tonight’s WWE RAW Reunion special saw the crowning of the first-ever female WWE 24/7 Champion – Kelly Kelly.

We noted earlier how R-Truth dropped the title to Drake Maverick, who then lost the title to WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson. Patterson then lost the title to WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco in a backstage segment. Brisco then approached Kelly, who was all smiles until she turned on him to get the pin and the title.

Below are a few shots from the most recent WWE 24/7 Title changes from the Amalie Arena in Tampa tonight: