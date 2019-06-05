It’s very interesting to note that Natalya is headed to Saudi Arabia for WWE Super ShowDown on Friday, according to PWInsider. There’s no word yet on if Natalya will appear, but she likely won’t be allowed to wrestle or perform in any way. She would be the first female Superstar to travel to the Kingdom.

Renee Young is also making the trip to Saudi Arabia for Friday’s big event. Young did commentary at WWE Crown Jewel in November, and will likely work commentary at Super ShowDown.

Big E, Sin Cara and Humberto Carrillo are also among the names making the trip to Saudi Arabia. There’s no word yet on Big E returning to the ring, but Cara and Carrillo will likely be in the 50-Man Battle Royal.

In related news, there’s been speculation on WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins not making the trip to Saudi Arabia, with the idea that Brock Lesnar’s RAW attack was done as an excuse for Rollins to miss the show. PWInsider killed that speculation and noted that Rollins is headed to the Kingdom. He is set to defend against Baron Corbin in a singles match, but Lesnar is saying he will cash in on Friday.