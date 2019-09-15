Tonight’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view will take place from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Remember to join us for live Clash coverage beginning at 6pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the current card for tonight’s pay-per-view:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado vs. Drew Gulak (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

The Miz vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Revival vs. Big E and Xavier Woods (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Cedric Alexander vs. AJ Styles (c)

No DQ Match

Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan