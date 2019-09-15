Tonight’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view will take place from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Remember to join us for live Clash coverage beginning at 6pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show.
Below is the current card for tonight’s pay-per-view:
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)
WWE Universal Title Match
Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch (c)
Triple Threat for the WWE Cruiserweight Title
Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado vs. Drew Gulak (c)
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
The Miz vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
The Revival vs. Big E and Xavier Woods (c)
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Cedric Alexander vs. AJ Styles (c)
No DQ Match
Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan