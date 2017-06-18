WWE Money In The Bank 2017 airs live on June 18th from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Join us tonight for live coverage and discussion starting at 7:30 PM ET!

Here’s the current card for Money In The Bank:

WWE Championship

– Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton

Money In The Bank Ladder Match

– Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler & WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens

SmackDown Tag Team Championships

– The Usos (c) vs. The New Day

SmackDown Women’s Championship

– Naomi (c) vs. Lana

Money In The Bank Ladder Match

– Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Tamina, Becky Lynch & Carmella

Kickoff Show

– The Hype Bros vs. The Colons

