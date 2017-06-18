WWE Money In The Bank 2017 airs live on June 18th from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Join us tonight for live coverage and discussion starting at 7:30 PM ET!
Here’s the current card for Money In The Bank:
WWE Championship
– Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton
Money In The Bank Ladder Match
– Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler & WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens
SmackDown Tag Team Championships
– The Usos (c) vs. The New Day
SmackDown Women’s Championship
– Naomi (c) vs. Lana
Money In The Bank Ladder Match
– Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Tamina, Becky Lynch & Carmella
Kickoff Show
– The Hype Bros vs. The Colons
Our live play-by-play coverage of Money In The Bank starts at 7:30 PM ET tonight, with live discussion all night.