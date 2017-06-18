Ring Of Honor (ROH) returns to pay-per-view with their “Best In The World” event next Friday, June 23rd.

Featured below is the latest advertised lineup for the ROH: Best In The World 2017 PPV, which goes down live from the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts.

ROH: BEST IN THE WORLD 2017

* Christopher Daniels vs. Cody Rhodes (ROH World Title)

* The Young Bucks vs. War Machine (ROH World Tag-Team Titles)

* Kushida vs. Marty Scurll (ROH TV Title)

* Bully Ray & The Briscoes vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys (ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Titles)

* Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Hangman Page (Strap Match)

* Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia vs. Ultimo Guerrero & El Terrible

* Caprice Coleman, Kenny King, Shane Taylor & Rhett Titus vs. Jay White, Jonathan Gresham, Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley (Losing Team Must Disband)