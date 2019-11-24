The 2019 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, Illinois. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 5pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show.

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will appear on tonight’s Kickoff pre-show to reveal the members for the men’s Team WWE NXT. Those 5 Superstars will do battle in a 15-man Triple Threat Elimination match against Captain Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre, plus Captain Roman Reigns, Shorty G, Ali, King Baron Corbin, and Braun Strowman.

Stay tuned throughout the day for Survivor Series updates, and remember to join us for live coverage at 5pm ET. Below is the current card for tonight:

No Holds Barred Match for the WWE Title

Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c)

NXT Title Match

Pete Dunne vs. Adam Cole (c)

Non-Title Triple Threat

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley

Non-Title Triple Threat

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day

Non-Title Triple Threat

WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Men’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Captain Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre vs. 5 NXT Superstars TBA vs. Captain Roman Reigns, Shorty G, Ali, King Baron Corbin, and Braun Strowman

Women’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Captain Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and Nikki Cross vs. Captain Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae and Io Shirai vs. Captain Charlotte Flair, Sarah Logan, Natalya, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane