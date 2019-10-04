WWE Superstar Finn Balor made a huge return to the NXT brand this past Wednesday night. The inaugural Universal Champion made his way out to the ring following the NXT Championship match between Adam Cole and Matt Riddle.

Balor recently spoke to Newsweek following the return and he had some interesting comments on NXT itself and his future with the brand.

Balor: Out of The Ring for Two Months

“I’ve been out of the ring for about two months and out of NXT for much longer,” Balor mentioned. “To get the opportunity to return to Full Sail live on USA is a huge honor for me.”

Balor also clarified his “I’m NXT” comments that he made on the broadcast. “Right now that’s what it means. I’m going to wrestle whenever, whoever I want,” Balor said. “That’s something I’ve been chasing for quite some time in my career. I don’t believe in any boundaries be it weight class, country, promotion… And I want to break those boundaries. I’m here at NXT to do that.”

“It’s a Little Nerve-Wracking”

Finn also had some comments on the in-ring style of the brand in 2019. “I have to be honest, it’s a little nerve-wracking. The game has changed a lot in NXT since I was here,” Balor stated. “Seeing the match Cole and Matt Riddle put on, they are two of the absolute best in-ring competitors in the world. So it’s a little nerve-wracking to get into the deep end with those guys. It’s gotta be a challenge for myself in and out of the ring, and personally, to see if i can still go. It’s been awhile since I’ve been here, and the NXT style has evolved incredibly. When I was here it was me and [Samoa] Joe, and back then, I don’t want to say it was a slower pace, but it was definitely more rugged here and there. They are going fast, and it’s going to be a test for me and I’m looking forward to it.”