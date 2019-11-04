WWE and NXT Superstar Finn Balor recently appeared on the State of Combat podcast and discussed his return to NXT and bringing back the ‘Prince’ character from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Return To NXT

“Everybody keeps talking about the return to NXT, but really it wasn’t a return to NXT but a return to being me. And obviously there’s a lot of factors that played a part in this move. I took some time away, revaluated some of myself, revaluated my career, my goals, took a hard look at myself and realized that I wasn’t being true to who I was and realized that it was starting to be real,” revealed Balor. “It’s easy to get caught up in the WWE bubble of what they want you to be and what is expected of you. But I just got tired of playing ball and I just want to be me so the Prince is back.”

Character Development

Balor elaborated further, saying “anyone who knows anything about the WWE realizes that nobody knows who is in control. Nobody knows who has got the answers, nobody knows who is making the decisions. Nobody knows if you are being booked on Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown. Or the live events. Or the overseas loop. And nobody knows anything until it happens so there was no plan. There was no laid out a proposal that Finn Balor is going to go away and in two months he is going to come back with a new character. There was nothing. It was just that I needed some time off. Enough was enough.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription