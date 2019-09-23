WWE has announced that the Firefly Fun House will be returning tonight on RAW. Tonight’s episode takes place from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The Fiend is currently scheduled to be taking on Seth Rollins at the Hell in a Cell PPV for the Universal Championship. The show takes place in just a few weeks and will be Wyatt’s first Championship match since his return to the ring.

Wyatt attacked Universal Champion Rollins at the end of the Clash of Champions PPV. Rollins successfully defended his belt against former Wyatt Family member Braun Strowman.

The Fiend character has been one of the most intriguing elements of WWE programming since its inception. The Wyatt alter ego is potentially going to become Universal Champion in just a couple of weeks and this could lead to some high profile bouts leading into the fall and then Royal Rumble season.

