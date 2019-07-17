As we reported last month, WWE Superstar John Cena will be part of the next Fast & Furious movie. The ninth instalment of the franchise is set to premiere on May 22nd 2020.

The first images of Cena on set have now surfaced. Photos from the ‘Fast 9’ set including Cena and his co-stars Vin Diesel. Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Michelle Rodriguez were posted to Instagram this week. Rodriguez was celebrating a birthday this week and Cena appears in a post with the rest of the main cast celebrating.

Fast & Furious 9 will also star Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Tyrese Gibson. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who played a huge role in some of the previous movies will not be returning for this installment.

You can check out the images released on Instagram below: