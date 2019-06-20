Jon Moxley’s first post-WWE promotional appearance has been announced for the first week of November at the Rhode Island Comic Con.

The Rhode Island Comic Con takes place on November 1 -3 from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Tickets are on sale now at ricomiccon.com. Former WWE Champion Dave Batista will also be appearing.

Moxley, the current IWGP United States Champion for NJPW, is scheduled to make his AEW in-ring debut on June 29 at the Fyter Fest event, in a singles match against Joey Janela.

