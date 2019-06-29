WWE has announced that The New Day will be taking on the Viking Raiders this Monday. The bout is being hyped as a first time ever meeting between the tag teams.

WWE wrote the following on their site promoting the bout:

The Wild Card rule is about to deliver for the WWE Universe yet again!

“The New Day will collide with The Viking Raiders in tag team action for the first time ever this Monday night on RAW. Which two members of The New Day will square off against the gargantuan unit of Erik & Ivar in what is easily the biggest opportunity of their tenure on Raw thus far?

Find out when the massive match goes down this Monday night on RAW.”

The currently confirmed matches for RAW this week are as follows: