There were recently rumors that WWE were considering purchasing the FITE TV streaming platform. This news was interesting as FITE is arguably AEW’s biggest current streaming partner. With NXT joining the USA Network roster in September it appeared as though WWE were trying different avenues to quell any threat from the upstart company from Jacksonville.

FITE TV COO Mike Weber recently discussed the platform’s rumored potential sale to WWE. “As a person who’s responsible for getting content on our platform, we talk to everybody. Of course, we’re talking to WWE about getting their pay-per-view programming. A SummerSlam, WrestleMania or Royal Rumble type of event,” he said, squashing the news out there of FITE possibly looking to sell to WWE.

“Outside the WWE Network, they are already available on other pay-per-view platforms. We say why not us also. So, we’ve been in conversations with them to make their programming available and find another way to make more money because we know WWE hasn’t made enough money already. Obviously, someone got wind of that communication and meetings and put two and two together and came up with 17, which I’m pretty sure has happened in wrestling quite often before. A business built on rumors. A great rumor.”

It appears as though FITE TV is staying independent, for the time being.