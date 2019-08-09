It was recently reported by several sources that WWE was looking at potentially purchasing FITE TV. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter claimed that the two companies had meetings regarding an acquisition. FITE TV currently streams pro wrestling events, MMA, boxing and kickboxing. The company currently works with AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, amongst others.

FITE TV have now taken to Twitter to confirm that these rumors are not true. The official FITE TV account wrote “hello! These rumors are not true. We are not in merger and acquisitions discussions with WWE. We constantly appreciate all of your support and passionate comments.” In a separate tweet the company wrote that “FITE is here to stay! :)… and no, we are not in M&A discussions with WWE.”

The Observer claimed that WWE were potentially looking to buy the service to combat All Elite Wrestling. FITE TV is currently AEW’s top streaming partner and this would potentially be a big dent in the company’s ongoing growth. Even if WWE were to take away the revenue of a FITE there’s a good chance that AEW would move to a Turner Broadcasting based streaming service. AEW will be starting their new weekly Wednesday night show on TNT this October.