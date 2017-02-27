Former TNA World Champion Announces He’s Leaving Impact Wrestling

Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Drew Galloway has announced that he’s leaving Impact Wrestling effective immediately. Galloway took to Twitter to notify his fans, and publicly thank TNA.

Galloway joined TNA two years ago and won their World Heavyweight Title in March of last year. Galloway has been a hot commodity on the independent circuit, and his next booking is on March 6th where he defends the WCPW Championship against Will Ospreay in Newcastle.

Galloway worked for WWE under the name Drew McIntyre until 2014.